Officials say Pima County mask mandate is still in effect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County officials are once again challenging Governor Doug Ducey’s declarations.
Last week Ducey announced bars and businesses can reopen to full capacity and mask mandates will be phased out.
However, on March 26 the Pima County Attorney’s Office sent a letter to County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, saying Ducey does not have the legal authority to prevent the County Health Department from enacting reasonable public health measures.
According to a news release, this means the Board of Supervisors resolution approved on Dec. 4 is still in effect.
Under the resolution, people in Pima County over the age of 5 must wear a face mask over their nose and mouth unless they have a qualifying exemption or are able to maintain physical distance.
Officials including Chief Medical Officer and Deputy County Attorney Dr. Francisco Garcia, County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen are instructing health inspectors to continue to enforce the mask mandate at establishments regulated by the Health Department.
Businesses in violation of the mask mandate risk fines of $500 per infraction, and potential suspension or revocation of its operating permits.
“This pandemic is not over. There are still hundreds of thousands of people in Pima County who are not vaccinated and who remain at risk for serious illness or death if they contract COVID-19,” Dr. Garcia said. “The best protection they have until they get vaccinated is for everyone to continue to wear their masks.”
