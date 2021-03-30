Roommate faces homicide charges after man dies from gunshot trauma

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A victim’s roommate has been arrested on murder charges after officers say he died from gunshot trauma last night.
On March 29, 2021, at 5:39 p.m., officers from Operations Division East were dispatched to the 5700 block of E. 12th St. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Officers began lifesaving measures using their Individual First Aid Kits (IFAKs) until Tucson Fire arrived.
Officials say the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries upon arrival and was pronounced deceased. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Devon Dee Lewis. Next of kin has been notified.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to continue the investigation. Through interviews conducted by officers and detectives, it was learned that Lewis was in an argument with his roommate. Shortly after, the roommate called 911 to report that Lewis had been shot. The roommate has been identified as 42-year-old Torey Rashad Brown.
Investigators processed and collected evidence from the scene. Ultimately, Brown was charged with 2nd Degree Murder and was booked into the Pima County Jail.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
