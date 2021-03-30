Some Pima County Public Libraries will open to public in April

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Readers across Pima County can rejoice as some libraries are now opening to the public.
Beginning April 5 and 6, customers will be allowed inside their buildings for limited services, only if they wear masks. Officials say they are excited to welcome residents but are expecting an influx of people. If you plan on visiting, be prepared to wait outside to adhere to social distancing measures.
According to a news release, Pima County Public Libraries still have several safety precautions in place, including:
- All people must wear masks inside libraries
- Visits limited to a maximum of 1 hour.
- Your temperature will be taken before you enter. If you have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, you will not be able to enter.
- Children under 15 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Starting Monday, April 5, the following libraries will be open: Caviglia-Arivaca, Dewhirst-Catalina, Dusenberry-River, Eckstrom-Columbus, Flowing Wells, Himmel Park, Joel D. Valdez Main, Joyner Green Valley, Kirk-Bear Canyon, Miller-Golf Links, Oro Valley Public, Quincie Douglas, Richard Elías-Mission, Salazar-Ajo, W. Anne Gibson-Esmond Station, Wheeler Taft Abbett, Sr.
Then on Tuesday, April 6 more libraries will open: Martha Cooper, Murphy-Wilmot, Nanini, Sam Lena-South Tucson, Valencia, Woods Memorial.
Libraries will be opened to browsing and self-checkout, along with self-service printing, faxing, and copying. Guest will also be allowed up to one hour of computer use.
The following will not be available:
- No in-library reading, studying, or socializing
- Furniture will not be available to sit and read materials
- No newspapers available
- Meeting and study rooms are closed
- No in-person programs or events
Days and hours of operation remain the same. For a full list of hours, CLICK HERE.
