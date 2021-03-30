Tucson Roadrunners arena will allow additional fans at games starting Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations numbers continue to drop, the Tucson Arena is now allowing additional fans to attend games.
Starting Friday, April 2, the Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes will increase capacity to 1,150 fans.
Until now, only 650 fans or 10-percent of arena capacity were allowed at each hockey game. Tucson will open a five-game homestand Wednesday, Mar. 31 at 6:30 p.m. with 650 fans.
1,150 fans is approximately 18-percent of Tucson Arena capacity.
Fans will still be required to wear face coverings at all times in the arena unless actively eating or drinking, have their temperature taken upon entering the arena, and be required to fill out an online pre-health screening form prior to arriving at the arena.
Available tickets for games on games on and after April 2 are available HERE.
