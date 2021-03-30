UArizona increases classes to 100 students or less

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -UArizona moves on to their next phase of reopening Monday, bringing more students on campus to in person classes.
Phase three as they call it, allows for in person classes of up to 100 students, indoor events to 25 people and outdoor to 50 people. This isn’t without concern though.
“Right now, the science tells us it was safe to move to that next step,” said Dr. Richard Carmona, UArizona reentry task force.
Some students feel it’s time for the next phase to start as more vaccines roll out, cases drop and people understand the virus more.
“I feel like it’s better for me because learning at home and online is really hard,” said Jada Kelley, sophomore at UArizona.
Kelley has a few classes in person, but a couple of her friends likely will not have in person classes until the fall, when the University hopes to go fully in person.
However, more cases of COVID-19 variants have been found. In the last two weeks, researchers have found around 10 cases of the mutation commonly known as the UK variant and fewer than five of the California variant. They say these mutations are more contagious and produce a stronger viral load. Most of the students with the variants showed COVID-19 symptoms. The concern is, there are likely more.
“The ones that we’ve managed to get genomes from of course aren’t the complete picture,” said Michael Worobey, ecology and evolutionary biology dept. head at UArizona.
The University continues to say spread does not happen in the classroom, where there is a controlled environment, but the bars and social activities of students are ideal spreaders.
“This is really a wakeup call that we’re not done yet,” said Worobey. “We still need to, not just maintain, but to some degree redouble our efforts in terms of mitigation measures.”
The university will continue with it’s mitigation measures like requiring masks on campus and social distancing—relief for students and staff.
“It’s a little concerning, but I feel like as long as the school keeps testing so frequently and just keeps up on their practices I think it’ll be okay,” said Isa Ragland, sophomore at UArizona.
Leadership at the University said while the science and public health officials show it is okay to move into this next phase, if variants or cases increase, they are more than willing to move back a phase.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.