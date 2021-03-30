Young woman arrested after hitting state trooper with car

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 18-year-old woman is now behind bars in Maricopa County after she hit a state trooper with a car earlier this month.
The incident happened near Interstate 17 around 3 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, according to AZ Family. That’s where a state trooper saw a sedan speed through the highway at more than 100 miles per hour. After the driver lost control of the sedan, he jumped out and ran away.
The trooper chased the driver on foot and that’s when 18-year-old Salina Avila hit the trooper with a Chevy Tahoe, AZ Family reports. The suspect who first ran from the trooper then jumped into the Tahoe and the trooper shot at the vehicle as it drove away.
Investigators later found the Tahoe less than half a mile from the scene. Avila was charged with a variety of crimes including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault on a police officer, according to AZ Family.
The other suspect hasn’t been identified or arrested.
