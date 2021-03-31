AZ Senate hires independent auditor to review 2020 elections in Maricopa County

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After last year’s General Elections, a lot of controversy spurred from citiziens and government officials who claimed the elections had been fraudulent.
Today, the Arizona Senate announced it has hired a team of independent auditors to complete another forensic audit of the 2020 elections in Maricopa County.
The forensic review will be led by Cyber Ninjas, a cyber security company that focuses on application security, financial services and government sectors. According to senate officials, the audit will validate every area of the voting process to ensure vote integrity.
The scope of work will include scanning all ballots, a full manual recount, auditing the registration and votes cast, the vote counts and the electronic voting system.
At the conclusion of the audit, the independent auditor will issue a report detailing all findings in the assessment.
