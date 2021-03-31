Border Patrol canine finds fentanyl hidden in burritos

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is now behind bars after a Yuma Sector Border Patrol canine sniffed out several packages of fentanyl in his vehicle.
According to a news release, the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was stopped around 3 p.m. at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint on Monday, Mar. 29.
A secondary search revealed several small packages containing fentanyl pills that were stuffed inside breakfast burritos.
Officials say the packages had a combined weight of just over five pounds with an estimated street value of nearly $60,000.
The 37-year-old was arrested and the fentanyl was seized and processed.
CPB says smugglers often believe hiding drugs within food can deter canines, however, that is a false assumption. In reality, canines have the ability to detect a target odor among a myriad of other odors.
