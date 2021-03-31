CBP arrests registered sex offender near Dateland

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested a 36-year-old Mexican national that entered the U.S. illegally.
According to a news release, Jose Shul-Cruz was arrested with 11 other immigrants in the desert south of Dateland on Sunday, Mar. 28.
A records check revealed Shul-Cruz is a convicted felon and registered sex offender in Mexico.
“Keeping these criminals out of our communities is critical,” said Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem. “This is another great example of why border security is national security.”
Shul-Cruz has been apprehended by Border Patrol agents seven times.
Officials say he will be prosecuted for illegal re-entry after previously being deported from the United States.
