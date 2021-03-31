Chipotle celebrates National Burrito Day by giving away burritos and bitcoin

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chipotle is giving away $200,000 in free burritos and Bitcoin ($100,000 each) to celebrate National Burrito Day on April 1.
Chipotle and Stefan Thomas, the Founder and CEO of Coil, will launch a new interactive game called “Burritos or Bitcoin.” Chipotle encourages fans to carry out a mock “chiptocurrency” rescue mission and crack the code on its digital wallet. Each player will have a limit of 10 tries to guess a valid six-digit code for a chance to win a free burrito or up to $25,000 in Bitcoin.
If players fail after 10 attempts, they may be presented with a special offer from Chipotle.
- 10,000 fans will win one (1) free burrito
- 50 fans will win $500 in Bitcoin
- 3 fans will win $25,000 in Bitcoin
The contest officially goes live on April 1 at 9 a.m. PT and ends at 6 p.m. PT that same day. Fans can play “Burritos or Bitcoin” by visiting: burritosorbitcoin.com.
