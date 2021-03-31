Chipotle celebrates National Burrito Day by giving away burritos and bitcoin

Chipotle and Stefan Thomas, the Founder and CEO of Coil, will launch a new interactive game called “Burritos or Bitcoin.” Chipotle encourages fans to carry out a mock “chiptocurrency” rescue mission and crack the code on its digital wallet. Each player will have a limit of 10 tries to guess a valid six-digit code for a chance to win a free burrito or up to $25,000 in Bitcoin.