El Lazo de Tucson to debut on Friday

El Lazo, Spanish for “lariat” or “lasso,” is taken from Tucson’s city seal, which is reflective of the rich Hispanic culture and heritage of southern Arizona. The team’s El Lazo logo features the skull of a Roadrunner in celebration of Dia de Los Muertos and the All Souls Procession. The skull is wearing a cowboy hat to celebrate the ranching history of the desert southwest - a hat tip to the nearly 100 years of the Tucson Rodeo and Parade.