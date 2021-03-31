El Lazo de Tucson to debut on Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Roadrunners will unveil their El Lazo de Tucson identity on Friday, April 2, when they host the Henderson Silver Knights (AHL affiliate of the Las Vegas Golden Knights) at 7 p.m.
The Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, will become “El Lazo de Tucson” for three games this season as a continuing effort to embrace the history and culture of southern Arizona.
Other El Lazo de Tucson games at Tucson Arena will be on April 23 and May 14, both at 7 p.m.
The team’s special El Lazo de Tucson jerseys will be auctioned off during the weekend of the May 14 game with proceeds going to southern Arizona-based Hispanic charities.
The team will be incorporating El Lazo de Tucson into game presentation with announcements made in Spanish, Latino themed music selections and multi-language video board presentations.
Mariachi Los Diablitos de Sunnyside High School will perform on April 23 and May 14.
The team has created a webpage that will serve as El Lazo de Tucson Centro at TucsonRoadrunners.com/El-Lazo.
A special El Lazo ticket package that includes six tickets vouchers, an El Lazo scarf and an El Lazo puck is also available.
Fans can also purchase El Lazo gear at Shop.TucsonRoadrunners.com.
El Lazo, Spanish for “lariat” or “lasso,” is taken from Tucson’s city seal, which is reflective of the rich Hispanic culture and heritage of southern Arizona. The team’s El Lazo logo features the skull of a Roadrunner in celebration of Dia de Los Muertos and the All Souls Procession. The skull is wearing a cowboy hat to celebrate the ranching history of the desert southwest - a hat tip to the nearly 100 years of the Tucson Rodeo and Parade.
