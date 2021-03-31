Missing 11-year-old girl found safe in Sumter Co. woods

STATEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed a little girl who was reported missing in Sumter County has been found and is safe.
Jozanna Quezada, 11, was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday after leaving her home in Stateburg during a fight with her sibling.
WIS News was there when she was found at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, not far from her home.
Deputies found her in a wooded area off Sans Souci Road, which is the road on which her family lives.
Multiple teams of deputies with K9s scoured the area around Sans Souci Road, Raccoon Road and Edgehill Road during the day Wednesday. The FBI and state troopers joined the search, as well.
Officials were concerned about the possibility of inclement weather heading toward the area before she was found.
Thankfully, she appears to be OK. Deputies called EMS to check her for injuries.
