FIRST ALERT FORECAST: the 90s are knockin’!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mother Nature must have a sense of humor. Tucson’s first 90 degree day of 2021 will fall on April Fool’s Day! Above normal temperatures will continue through the weekend. Staying mostly sunny and dry. Breezy to gusty winds from time to time. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a high around 90 degrees. Windy.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
