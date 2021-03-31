Haleystrong: Tucson rallies behind six month old and family as she begins cancer treatment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Tucson community is rallying behind one family, as they take on what they call the “toughest fight of their lives.”
Six month old Haley Bowling is a bright light with an infectious smile, and her family is working hard to keep her that way, despite a new rare cancer diagnosis.
The Bowlings are a family of service. Dan is a police officer with the Tucson Police Department, and Briana is in nursing school getting ready for her clinicals.
But now complete strangers are here to help them as this week, their baby Haley starts her path to beating cancer.
Little Haley James Bowling was born on Sep. 15, 2020 at Northwest Medical Center. Shortly after, she got sick—diagnosed with a UTI.
A few weeks later, she got sick again and was diagnosed with kidney reflux disease.
After that, everything seemed normal... until March 21 when Tucson doctors did an MRI.
“The tumor looked like it had wrapped itself and gone through the spine in her lower back,” says Haley’s father Dan.
Baby Haley was then taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital and it was there the Bowlings found out she has a cancer called Neuroblastoma, unofficially in stage 3.
This week, she began her first round of chemotherapy. But despite being in intense physical pain… comes strength.
“She is so incredibly strong, it amazes us every single day. She’s obviously in pain, but just fights through it every day. When we’re feeling broken, she just looks at you and smiles, even in the darkest time of her life. She’s handling it better than the adults in the room,” says Haley’s mother Briana.
Haley will have a small break between chemo treatments. Doctors believe she may go 8 to 10 rounds.
But hope has come in the form of support through a GoFundMe and Tucson Police even started a new #haleystrong hashtag, with a workout in her honor.
“It’s something that’s put a smile on our face in the darkest time of our life,” says Briana
When given the option to put nursing school on hold, Briana says seeing the nurses and doctors with Haley has only fueled her. And she’ll continue to study with Haley by her side.
“Some of the stories that people have sent us of their children that went through this and survived and are now having kids of their own is like, ‘Okay, we can make this. She’s going to make this,’” says Haley’s father Dan.
While Haley is in recovery from chemo, she did need a blood transfusion today because her red blood count is so low. She is now recovering from that.
A P.O. Box was created for Haley, for anyone who wishes to send her well wishes. It’s:
Haley Bowling
PO Box 1037
Cortaro, AZ 85652
