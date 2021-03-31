Javelina freed from trap stuck on its snout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A days-long search for a javelina entangled in a trap finally came to an end Wednesday and the little peccary, freed.
Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department searched for the animal since Saturday, March 27, 2021, according to a tweet from the agency.
But, with help from Oracle locals and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, the AZGFD team was able to capture the javelina, take off the bothersome trap around its snout, treat it with some antibiotics then set it on its way.
