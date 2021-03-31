NASA begins final assembly of spacecraft destined to visit asteroid belt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - NASA is beginning the final assembly of a spacecraft that will travel to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter in hopes of exploring a metal-rich asteroid next year.
NASA’s Psyche spacecraft is planned to launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida in August 2022.
Assembly began late this month [March], and the spacecraft will undergo rigorous checkout and testing after it’s completed, before its launched towards the asteroid of the same name.
The Psyche asteroid, according to NASA, orbits the sun within the asteroid belt. Scientists believe it’s largely composed of iron and nickel, which could be the core of an early planet.
NASA says this could lend valuable information to researchers into how Earth and other planets are formed.
