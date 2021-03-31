Saguaro National Park to offer summer youth employment opportunity

Most weeks, enrollees will arrive at Saguaro National Park on Monday morning and return home Friday evening for the weekend. During the work week, YCC enrollees will camp remotely at their work site which may be in the park’s Wilderness Area. In addition to work, enrollees will engage in daily environmental education lessons that will teach them about the local ecology of Southern Arizona and larger public land conservation issues. Enrollees will also participate in various recreational outings including day hikes, backpacking trips, field trips, and more.