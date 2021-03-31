Saguaro National Park to offer summer youth employment opportunity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Saguaro National Park is offering a summer Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program to teens, ages 16-18.
YCC is an 8-week youth employment program for teenagers consisting of three main components: conservation work, environmental education, and outdoor recreation. They will be selecting 10 crew members and 2 Youth Crew Leaders. The dates for the season are June 7th, 2021 through July 30th, 2021. Enrollees will be paid $12.15 hourly for 40 hours a week. YCC enrollees will work on a variety of conservation projects in Saguaro National Park and the surrounding region, including trail work, environmental restoration work, campground maintenance and resource management.
Most weeks, enrollees will arrive at Saguaro National Park on Monday morning and return home Friday evening for the weekend. During the work week, YCC enrollees will camp remotely at their work site which may be in the park’s Wilderness Area. In addition to work, enrollees will engage in daily environmental education lessons that will teach them about the local ecology of Southern Arizona and larger public land conservation issues. Enrollees will also participate in various recreational outings including day hikes, backpacking trips, field trips, and more.
They are accepting applications from April 1st - April 30th. Selections will be made by May 17th . To apply, please visit Saguaro National Park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/sagu/getinvolved/ycc.htm or stop by Saguaro National Park-East to pick up an application at the visitor center, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail, Tucson, AZ 85730. Please fill out and submit the NPS YCC Application to christina_cultrara@nps.gov with “APPLICATION” in the subject line or drop applications at the same location as picked up.
The YCC program will be following CDC guidelines for the safety of the crew, as well as extra mitigations including Risk and Acknowledgement forms, daily wellness checks, hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks.
