Sun Tran continues to enforce mask requirements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sun Tran says they will still require passengers and drivers to wear masks while using public transportation and entering administrative offices.
The following message is from Sun Tran:
Masks are still required for public transportation passengers and drivers. While Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is relaxing enforcement of state mandates in some areas, his plan does not apply to public transportation.
Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Van, Sun Shuttle and Sun On Demand are federally funded agencies and are required to follow a mask mandate from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). For the health and safety of our passengers and drivers, we ask everyone to wear a well-fitting cloth or medical mask when waiting for or riding transit.
Masks are also still required at transit centers, streetcar stops and when entering the Sun Tran administrative offices building.
To report anyone out of compliance with the order, please call: (520) 792-9222 or send an email to: SunTranInfo@TucsonAZ.gov.
