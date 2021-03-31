Tucson’s “Meet Me” events now housed at Beyond Foundation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s beloved “Meet Me” events, both “Meet Me at Maynard’s” and “Meet Me Wednesdays” have found a new home at the Beyond Foundation.
Beyond is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the community, through the use of good science and rational analysis. Beyond encourages community members to adopt a comprehensive approach to their physical and mental health through four key principles: exploring nature, good nutrition, physical movement, and community connections.
“Beyond is the perfect home for the “Meet Me” events,” says Jannie Cox, the founder of the events which gather adults and families for healthy exercise in a social setting to enjoy Tucson and to appreciate and patronize area businesses. Cox joins the Board of Directors of Beyond to help its ongoing success.
Meet Me events are free and are supported by TMC HealthCare and El Rio Community Health, among other local sponsors. Both Meet Me events are back in person this month.
- Meet Me at Maynard’s is back in person on Monday, April 5, 2021 in Downtown Tucson in the courtyard of Hotel Congress.
- Meet Me Wednesdays is back in person on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at St. Philip’s Plaza at the northeast corner of River Rd. & Campbell.
All participants are required to social distance, wear masks, and wash hands. To reduce contact, there will be limited onsite check-in. Participants are asked to check-in virtually on their phone or from their home computer. Online check-in is available Meet Me at Maynard’s or Meet Me Wednesdays. Masks must be worn while standing at Hotel Congress and are recommended during the walk/run. Please bring your own water.
