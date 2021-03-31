TUSD says prom ceremonies will be held outdoors this year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Prom has to be one of the most anticipated events for high school seniors, but due to the pandemic many school districts have had to consider whether or not to hold these events this year.
Today, Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo released the district’s Prom Guidelines for the 2020-2021 school year, to ensure that this year’s events across TUSD high schools aren’t only memorable, but safe for everyone as well.
Among the biggest changes, TUSD says all prom ceremonies will be held outdoors this year on school grounds. Attendees will also be required to buy tickets on a pre-sale basis to ensure event capacity and social distancing. Masks will also be required for all participants and guests.
The school district is also encouraging that all students attending prom ceremonies receive at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, at least two weeks prior to the event. However, this is not mandatory.
Below are some of the other guidelines for prom this year.
• Each high school’s respective student government body shall be consulted, provided rationale, and afforded an opportunity to provide feedback on any administrative recommendation to cancel the prom.
• Everyone attending will be required to have a physical ticket for entry. Tickets will be sold on a pre-sale basis to ensure the capacity of the event.
• Each school will determine if they are going to offer food on-site for the event. Food shall be prepackaged or provided by food trucks in a designated area with sanitized tables and handwashing stations located away from the main dance floor.
And in regard to graduation, TUSD says in-person ceremonies will be held at each high school’s stadium with a guest capacity up to four people per graduate. Ceremonies will also be live-streamed for those who cannot attend in-person.
Masks and physical distancing will be also be required for all participants and guests, and graduates will be ushered on and off the field after the ceremony to a location away from the field to ensure appropriate physical distancing.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.