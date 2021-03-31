UArizona and UConn face off in Final Four on Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time in history the University of Arizona women’s basketball team will play in the Final Four.
On Friday, April 2, the team will battle it out with the number 1 seed, the University of Connecticut. The last and only time Arizona faced UConn, the Huskies beat Adia Barnes and the Wildcats in the 1998 Sweet 16.
After a 13-point win against Indiana in the Elite Eight bracket, Arizona became the first Division I team to make the Final Four after missing the previous 10+ NCAA Tournaments.
Forward Aari McDonald has been a leader in the locker room and a firecracker on the court. On Monday, she scored a season-high 33 points and is expected to continue dominating the paint.
McDonald has scored in double-figures in 91-straight games, the longest active streak in the nation.
As for coach Barnes, she is making history herself. Barnes is the first coach to reach the Final Four in their first five years as a head coach since Mike Neighbors. This will also be the first time ever, there will be two black women head coaches in the Final Four.
If UArizona wins, for the first time in school history they will have beat UConn and will play in the National Championship.
The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. AZ time.
