Phoenix dad on acid stepped on, bit baby daughter after letting her fall off table, police say
Triston Dishon Sanders faces three counts of felony child abuse. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZ Family | March 31, 2021 at 8:07 PM MST - Updated March 31 at 8:07 PM

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to our sister station AZ Family, a Phoenix man admitted he was high on acid when he let his one-month-old daughter fall off the table, stepped on her head and then bit her stomach.

Police reports say 20-year-old Triston Dishon Sanders set his baby daughter on a 5-feet high dining room table and left her alone when she tumbled off. It was then he stepped on her head and bit her.

The baby was taken to a local hospital, where a CT scan showed she had a fractured skull and a brain hemorrhage. In addition to the bite mark on her abdomen, the baby also had broken eye vessels on her left eye, and a bump on the side of her head.

On Tuesday, March 30, Sanders was arrested on three counts of Felony Child Abuse. He is now in jail with a set bail of $10,000.

