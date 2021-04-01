Police investigating three-vehicle collision in Tucson’s south-side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking the public to avoid Valencia Road between 12th and 6th Avenues in Tucson’s south-side.
Officers with the Tucson Police Department are currently investigating a collision involving three vehicles that resulted from one vehicle going into oncoming traffic.
TPD says one occupant fled, and officers are currently working on confirming if the person is inside one of the nearby apartments.
No evacuations have been ordered at this time, and there are limited details since it is still too early into the investigation.
For now, drivers are asked to find alternate routes due to multiple lane restrictions.
