Road repair work scheduled for Saturday on Sandario Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Saturday, April 3, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., a contractor with the Pima County Department of Transportation will be repairing roadway rumble strips on Sandario Road between Golden Gate Road and Kinney Road to ensure the strips continue operating properly.
Motorists can expect reduced speed and lane restrictions. Minor delays may occur during this work.
Flaggers and pilot cars may be assisting traffic through the work zone.
Motorists are asked to approach the area with caution and obey all traffic control devices.
