Six men arrested for child sex crimes during undercover operation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mesa police arrested six men for child sex trafficking or attempted sexual conduct with a minor in a joint investigation with the state attorney general’s office and Homeland Security Investigations.
The arrests were part of Operation Leather Mitt, which is an undercover project targeting child sex crimes and human trafficking, according to a news release from the Mesa Police Department.
Police and detectives caught the men using fake ads on websites typically solicited for illegal activity, the release stated. The suspects, who are between 21 and 56 years old, are accused of brokering deals for illegal sex acts through the sites.
They face a variety of crimes including child sex trafficking, money laundering and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
