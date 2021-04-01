Two year long Oracle Road construction to start soon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation is starting a new construction project on one of the busiest stretches of road in Tucson- State Route 77.
ADOT says the $34 million project is expected to last two years.
“We’ve been looking at, certainly, the condition of the pavement for a while,” said Garin Groff, an ADOT spokesperson. “We know drivers will look forward to having that worn asphalt replaced with a new layer of smooth asphalt.”
The new project will span from Miracle Mile to Calle Concordia In Oro Valley.
According to ADOT, 50,000 cars drive on Oracle each day. Officials say they know that drivers may be excited about the final product, but not necessarily about the amount of time it’ll take to complete.
ADOT says for the most part, overnight work on the project will run Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. but, there’s always exceptions.
“There will need to be some daytime work, but it’s important for drivers to know that most of the lane restrictions and potential delays will be in the overnight hours,” said Groff.
But, drivers aren’t the only ones affected by the new project.
There are 1,100 businesses along this stretch of road. While ADOT says they have all been notified, Manuel Serrano, who owns Baja Mar on Oracle, says the pandemic has been hard enough and he’s not looking forward to another road block.
“My main concern is the ones that come on the I-10 to get here, how are they going to cross oracle to get here to my business,” said Serrano. “It will affect everyone. All the businesses here on Oracle, Filiberto’s, even the car wash.”
Serrano further mentions his biggest fear is having to lay off employees because of a possible downturn in business. ADOT says they’re making sure that all businesses are accessible throughout the project.
“A construction team will individually contact each business to let them know in advance that work is happening on their drive way,” said Groff.
ADOT says this is not just a repaving project, and many other changes are coming with it. New sidewalks will be built, new LED street lights will be placed and a secondary left turn lane will be added to the McGee and Oracle intersection.
ADOT says that speed limits will change in the area with construction... so, they want to make sure drivers pay attention to the temporary speed limit signs that will be posted in the area.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.