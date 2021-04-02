CBS NEWS: Record number of unaccompanied minors taken into custody on southern border

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to a CBS News report, a record number of unaccompanied children were taken into custody on the southern border in March.
CBS said, “nearly 19,000 minors entered U.S. custody, an all-time monthly high that has forced the Biden administration to house migrant teenagers in convention centers, camps for oil workers and a military base.”
The previous high came in May 2019, when nearly 12,000 unaccompanied minors arrived at the border.
