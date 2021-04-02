FIRST ALERT FORECAST: the heat is here!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Congrats! You’ve made it through Tucson’s first 90 degree day of the year. Above normal temperatures will continue through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the record ballpark all the way through Monday. Easter Sunday will reach 94 degrees. Tucson’s first 95 degree day will happen Monday. Breezy to gusty winds from time to time with no rain expected.