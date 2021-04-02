FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Now that we have checked off our first 90 degree day of the year, we are tracking our first 95 degree day.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Easter bunny is bringing near-record to record-breaking temperatures this weekend. High temperatures will be in the record ballpark all the way through Monday. Breezy to gusty winds from time to time with no rain expected.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper-50s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Record-breaking temperatures with a high of 95 degrees. Sunny skies.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid low-90s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.
