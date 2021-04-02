More than 6,800 doses of COVID vaccine administered in Arizona prisons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 6,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at prisons in Arizona.
The Arizona Department of Corrections said the state health department has distributed 5,499 doses while another 1,361 doses have been administered at private facilities.
According to the state, more than 12,000 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus since February 2020. There have been 43 confirmed inmate deaths and another eight cases are still under investigation.
Arizona has a daily inmate population of more than 36,000, which means around 33% have contracted the virus.
The state said 2,739 corrections employees have self-reported positive tests and 2,730 have recovered.
