Most state parks in Arizona will be open, free Easter weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Most state parks in Arizona will be free for Easter weekend.
Gov. Doug Ducey said visitors to more than 30 parks will enjoy free admission Saturday-Sunday, April 3-4, as a “thank you for their support over the past year.”
The state said fees will still be collected at the Colorado River and Yuma Territorial Prison state parks, for cave tours at Kartchner Caverns State Park, tours, camping and special events.
“What better way to give back than to help people get outside and enjoy the amazing spring weather in our parks,” said Bob Broscheid, executive director of Arizona State Parks and Trails. “We want to say thank you to the public for their support and encourage more people to explore the state.”:
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.