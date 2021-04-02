Phoenix teen arrested for fatally stabbing another boy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old boy is behind bars, accused of fatally stabbing another teen in Phoenix on Tuesday, March 30.
Investigators with the Phoenix Police Department said the 14-year-old suspect got into an argument with a 15-year-old at an apartment, AZ Family reports. That’s when the 14-year-old stabbed the other boy.
The wounded teen was taken to a hospital by a family member where he later died, and the 14-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
The teen is not being charged as an adult and, because of his age, his name hasn’t been released.
