Pima County opens vaccination registration to everyone 16 years old and up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting Monday, April 5, anyone in Pima County 16 years old and up will be able to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The county, which made the announcement Friday, said registration for its vaccination sites will open at 8 a.m. Monday.
The change aligns the county with the state, which moved to 16 and up last week.
Pima County was already allowing some who were 16 years old and up to get the vaccine, but they had to have at-risk medical conditions or be considered essential workers.
“We have made great progress in vaccinating those groups and are continuing our efforts to ensure that vulnerable and at-risk populations have access to the vaccine as well,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Department Director. “With vaccine availability increasing in the county, it’s the right time to expand and have the same eligibility requirements no matter where you want to get your shot.”
Pima County said it wanted to hit 300,000 vaccinations by the end of March, but ended up doing more than 472,000.
The county is running sites at Banner-South Kino Stadium, Tucson Medical Center and the Tucson Convention Center.
It will add a smaller Point of Distribution (POD) at El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, starting Monday, April 5. It will be a walk-in POD with on-site registration. In addition, on-site registration also is available at the TCC.
The site at El Pueblo will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, starting with an allotment of 600 doses on April 5. This site will be operated by Premier Medical Group (PMG), which is also operating mobile events that target hard-to-reach and underserved areas.
For more information, go to www.pima.gov/covid19vaccine. For help with the registration process call 520-222-0119. The phone line is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
