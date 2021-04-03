BEAR DOWN: What they’re saying about the Wildcats’ historic victory

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats made history Friday night, knocking off UConn to advance to the title game of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.
Arizona will face Pac-12 foe in the title game on Sunday. Tip-off is 3 p.m. (Arizona time) and the game will be on ESPN.
Celebration and congratulations from across the nation poured in on social media. Arizona head coach Adia Barnes and her Wildcats have captured the country’s attention with their amazing run in the NCAA tournament.
Below are some of the best photos, videos and photos from the Wildcats’ historic win.
