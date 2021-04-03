FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record or near-record highs for your Easter Sunday.

By Jaclyn Selesky | April 3, 2021 at 3:46 PM MST - Updated April 3 at 10:29 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will bring temperatures 10-15 degrees above normal for your Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will cool a few degrees by next week as a dry weather system brushes north of our area. Breezy to gusty winds from time to time with no rain expected.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper-50s.

SUNDAY: Record-breaking temperatures with a high of 95 degrees. Sunny skies.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low-90s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-80s.

