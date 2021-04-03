NASA detects two new Mars-quakes on the Red Planet

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two more Mars-quakes have been detected on the Red Planet. According to NASA, its InSight lander detected the quakes in a location on Mars known as Cerberus Fossae, and it is the same area where two other quakes were detected earlier in the mission.
The space organization says the quakes were of magnitudes 3.3 and 3.1, a little weaker than the earlier ones. However, this year’s Mars-quakes have been the best at probing the interior of the planet, according to NASA.
To date, more than 500 Mars-quakes have been detected on the Red Planet.
NASA says Mars does not have tectonic activity like that on Earth, but it does have volcanically active regions that cause rumbles.
Now, with the addition of these two powerful Mars-quakes, NASA scientists hypothesize the Cerberus Fossae as the center of seismic activity.
To read the full report from NASA, follow the link [HERE].
