Over 500 killed to date in Myanmar’s protests against military overtake

MYANMAR (KOLD News 13) - According to the most recent report, at least 550 civilians have been killed in Myanmar’s civil protests against the government, which was overtaken by the military on Feb. 1, 2021.
This according to human rights organizations who also say more than 2,700 people have either been detained or sentenced since.
In the city of Launglone, protests continued Saturday, with hundreds of civilians taking to the streets demanding that the coup-installed military leadership steps down to reinstate the democratically elected government.
During the military takeover in February, Myanmar State Counsellor Aug San Suu Kyi was taken into custody after being re-elected for a second term. Military leaders claim this was done on a fraudulent election basis.
Now, the coup has reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in the Southeast Asian country.
