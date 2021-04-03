UArizona ‘Germ Buster’ team keeps campus running smoothly, safely

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - They are some of the most important people on the University of Arizona’s campus, but much of their work goes unnoticed.
When Ana Tores is on campus, it’s often in full personal protective equipment.
Tores is part of the University’s “Germ Buster” team. They suit up to fight a virus instead of ghosts. They are a team of custodial staff who clean and help keep safe the 12 million-square-foot campus.
“24 hours, I’m ready for anything,” Tores said.
When there’s a coronavirus case on campus, Tores’ team is deployed to disinfect the areas the positive individual has been. The team is always on call.
Once the university hears about a case, the race is on to clean every surface.
“From that point forward, an environmental alert goes out, we bring our COVID Germ Busters in, (and it) takes less than one hour to respond, make sure everything is disinfected,” said Christopher Kopach with UA facilities management.
Any time -- day or night, Tores will answer the call, leave her family of four kids and head to campus to help thousands more.
“I have my own family, but I want to take care of the students,” she said. “This is their future; the kids are our future. I see them as my kids.”
The often thankless job is key to keeping the school going, but Tores said she is happy to do her part in keeping everyone safe.
“I see doctors doing their job, and they have it worse than me,” she said. “This right now, it’s scary, but I’m here to help out the students.”
Their motto has always been cleaning for safety, but now they clean to save lives.
“We’re here to bust this COVID, who better than our Germ Busters,” Kopach said.
