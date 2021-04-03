Woman dead, husband in critical condition after boat roll-over at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to our sister station, AZ Family, one woman is dead and her husband is in critical condition after their powerboat rolled over several times at Lake Pleasant, Friday.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 51-year-old Shannon Hitchcock was discovered early Saturday at about 1:30 a.m.
According to deputy reports, Mrs. Hitchcock was on the boat with her husband, Michael, near Barker Island sometime before 4 p.m. at the time of the incident.
An MCSO sergeant said the boat was planing when it lost control, causing it to roll. Both Mr. and Mrs. Hitchcock were thrown off the boat.
Reports say witnesses were able to pull Michael out of the water, but Shannon sank. Her body was not found after several hours of searching.
Authorities say Mr. Hitchcock is in extremely critical condition.
