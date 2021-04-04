BEAR DOWN: Fans can show support for Wildcats at Monday event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Wildcats fans are invited to congratulate the women’s basketball team and welcome them back to Tucson in an event at Arizona Stadium Monday, April 5.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. and the event will begin at 11:15 a.m.
Monday’s event was made possible with the coordination of the Pima County Health Department and the University of Arizona and Arizona Athletics.
While in Arizona Stadium, all fans will be required to follow UA campus protocols as well as state and local health guidelines, which include but are not limited to:
- Wearing a mask at all times
- Successfully completing the University of Arizona’s Daily Wellness Check on the day of the event prior to arriving and showing completion to event staff before entering the facility. Additional Wellness Check assistance will be available at entry gates as needed.
- To expedite entry, please limit bringing bags to the event. Fans will need to adhere to the Arizona Athletics clear bag policy
- Sitting in the designated seating areas while maintaining social distancing at all times except for the use of restrooms
Fans are asked to arrive from the south avoiding Cherry Avenue and Campbell where traffic overflow from the University of Arizona COVID-19 Vaccination P.O.D. tends to occur. Early arrival is appreciated.
A number of parking spots in lot 6097, which is the southeast of Arizona Stadium where 6th street and National Championship drive intersect, will be reserved for fans.
Fans can enter the lot from National Championship drive. Once those spots are filled, fans are encouraged to use the nearby South Stadium Garage or adjacent surface lots. Please be mindful of the fact this event is being held during business hours on a weekday.
Fans are asked to RSVP HERE before attending so officials may plan accordingly.
Arizona Athletics will live stream the event on their Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.