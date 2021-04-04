Teen dies days after two-vehicle crash on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen has died days after a two-vehicle crash on Tucson’s east side.
The Tucson Police Department said Jonathan Paul Brien, 19, died April 2.
The crash happened March 25 at the intersection of South Camino Seco and Old Spanish Trail.
The TPD said Brien was speeding, ran a red light and hit another vehicle. A passenger in his vehicle was ejected and suffered life-threatening injuries.
Impairment was not a factor in the crash, according to the TPD. The investigation is ongoing and no citations have been issued.
