FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Checking off the boxes as we heat up in Southern Arizona. Tucson saw its first 95+ degree day of the year today, breaking the daily record of 94.

By Jaclyn Selesky | April 4, 2021 at 3:28 PM MST - Updated April 4 at 5:58 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our string of 90s will continue through next week. A dry weather system will pass north of us generating gusty winds on Tuesday. A fire weather watch has been issued.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper-50s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.

