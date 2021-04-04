FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Checking off the boxes as we heat up in Southern Arizona. Tucson saw its first 95+ degree day of the year today, breaking the daily record of 94.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our string of 90s will continue through next week. A dry weather system will pass north of us generating gusty winds on Tuesday. A fire weather watch has been issued.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper-50s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low-90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.
