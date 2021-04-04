The Tucson gem show is back next week, starts April 5

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gem lovers, we have great news for you. The Tucson Gem Show is back next week, and the fun starts on Monday.
Check out the event schedule [HERE]. The first two are the Madagascar Mineral Gem Show and the Arizona Independent Warehouse Show, on April 5. You can find location and time information on these, and other events during April, by following the provided link.
As announced some months ago the main gem show at the Tucson Convention Center did not make it back this year due to COVID-19, nor did some of the other most well-known events.
But there will plenty to chose from all throughout the Tucson area.
