Two dead following fatal collision in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people involved in a collision in midtown Friday have died.
On April 2, 2021, just after 11:25 p.m., officers from Operations Division Midtown were dispatched to the intersection of E. 29th St. and S. Columbus Blvd. for a fatal collision involving two passenger vehicles. The collision involved a black 2006 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck and a gray 2016 Chrysler 300. The passenger of the Toyota, 29-year-old Deandra Danielle Cadena and the driver of the Chrysler, 40-year-old Yvonne Marie Leon were both pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.
The driver of the Toyota was transported to Banner University Medical Center for minor injuries. Traffic Detectives were contacted and responded to continue the investigation.
Interviews conducted by detectives and officers determined that the driver of the Toyota was traveling westbound on E. 29th St. As he approached the intersection of E. 29th St. and S. Columbus Blvd., officers say he failed to stop for a red light. The Toyota collided with Leon’s vehicle as she was traveling southbound through a green light.
An officer from the Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit responded to the hospital and determined that the driver of the Toyota was not impaired at the time of the collision, but did register alcohol in his system. The driver of the Toyota was admitted to the hospital for his injuries.
Excessive speed and not stopping for the red light by the Toyota appears to be the contributing factors in the collision. This is an ongoing investigation and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.