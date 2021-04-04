Two dead following fatal collision in midtown

On April 2, 2021, just after 11:25 p.m., officers from Operations Division Midtown were dispatched to the intersection of E. 29th St. and S. Columbus Blvd. for a fatal collision involving two passenger vehicles. The collision involved a black 2006 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck and a gray 2016 Chrysler 300. The passenger of the Toyota, 29-year-old Deandra Danielle Cadena and the driver of the Chrysler, 40-year-old Yvonne Marie Leon were both pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.