UArizona fans flock to A Texas for big game

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Texas has turned into Wildcat country. Most fans say the second the Cats advanced to the Final Four they hit purchase for tickets to the matchup because they say this is history and they want to be a part of it.
“It was a no brainer, absolutely we’re going to come support the Cats,” said Jeanne Gacke, a UArizona fan.
University of Arizona alum Carol Kenny and Jeanne Gacke made the 13 hour drive from Tucson to San Antonio for this historic game. The two didn’t care that the Wildcats are the underdogs against the number one seeded UConn.
“That’s what makes it so exciting,” said Kenny. “It is one of the top programs in the country so get an opportunity to play against them, it makes it that much better.”
“I read this morning there’s a 30 to one shot,” said Gacke. “Okay there’s a chance.”
It’s a chance that University of Arizona student Britt Vigil and his family wanted to take.
“I am very very excited right now,” said Vigil. It is their first appearance in the Final Four they’re making history right now.”
The UArizona junior and his family drove from New Mexico to watch Aari McDonald work her magic in person.
“My sisters play, I encourage them to look up to how she plays because her size and speed is unbelievable,” said Vigil. “Just watching her highlights of her weaving through all those tall basketball players and making that is everything you would want in a point guard.”
Win or lose tonight- fans want to make one thing clear.
“We believe in them,” said Gacke. “I want her [Adia Barnes] to know that win lose doesn’t matter- what a spectacular run.”
