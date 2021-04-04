Wildcat faithful show support following loss to Cardinal in national title game

Wildcats' historic run ends with 54-53 loss to Stanford in title game
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 4, 2021 at 4:52 PM MST - Updated April 4 at 6:55 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona fans showed their support for the Wildcats after their 54-53 loss to Stanford in the title game of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

The school has asked fans to come out a cheer for the team at Arizona Stadium on Monday. The gates will open at 10 a.m. and the celebration starts at 11:15 a.m. More information can be found HERE.

