Wildcat faithful show support following loss to Cardinal in national title game

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona fans showed their support for the Wildcats after their 54-53 loss to Stanford in the title game of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.
The school has asked fans to come out a cheer for the team at Arizona Stadium on Monday. The gates will open at 10 a.m. and the celebration starts at 11:15 a.m. More information can be found HERE.
So proud of the @ArizonaWBB and @AdiaBarnes!! Played with such heart! Great tourney! #madeforit #BearDown ❤️💙🐻⬇️ #wewillbeback— UofA Admissions Dean (@kaseyurquidez) April 5, 2021
What a team, what a run. We are so thankful for you taking us with you @AdiaBarnes and @ArizonaWBB! We are so proud of you and we won’t forget your heroics for many years to come. Thank you! #MadeFourIt pic.twitter.com/t6Aq5KMSaf— The Arizona Bowl (@theARIZONABOWL) April 5, 2021
AMAZING RUN for this TEAM! Set the standard for years to come. Tough, together, and a family. Proud to be a Wildcat! 🐻👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/Qy3EDEHES3— A • J • B / R / A / M / L / E / T / T (@AJBRAMLETT) April 5, 2021
Adia Barnes: "Aari hands down, no doubt is the best player in Arizona history. ... A better player than I could have ever been. I'm proud that I coached her."— Ryan Kelapire (@RKelapire) April 5, 2021
I am so proud of my sis @AdiaBarnes! You’ve created hope & inspired many!!! 👏🏽👏🏽— CoachYo (@YolettMcCuin) April 5, 2021
Adia Barnes says Aari McDonald "no doubt is the best player in Arizona history... better player than I could have ever been." pic.twitter.com/8jnChbh0Gw— Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) April 5, 2021
Amazing season @ArizonaWBB & @AdiaBarnes! #BearDown— Kimberly A. Clements (@KCbeerchick) April 5, 2021
.@ArizonaWBB left everything on the court during its tournament run. This season, although no fans were able to see them play in McKale, no one will ever forget this team.— Troy Hutchison (@THutch1995) April 5, 2021
A gripper! By 1 point! Arizona Women’s Basketball worked it ‘till the end. 53-54 - Stanford wins National Championship. @ncaawbb Congrats for a great run, @ArizonaWBB !! - So close. #Tucson is so proud of you! @cityoftucson @VisitTucsonAZ https://t.co/M116nf4V7a— TOTALLY TUCSON (@totallytucson) April 5, 2021
Heart breaking @ArizonaWBB ! @AdiaBarnes and her squad played with such fire . Very inspiring . Thank you for making this @marchmadness special for all of us Arizona Wildcats !— Matt Othick (@MattOthick12) April 5, 2021
My team...my heart! This hurt but they played their hearts out and that’s all that I can ask for. I’m so proud of them and what we accomplished this year!💔— ADIA BARNES COPPA 🐻⬇️🌵👨👨👧👦❤️💙 (@AdiaBarnes) April 5, 2021
We are so proud of you @AdiaBarnes!#BearDown pic.twitter.com/2lZ2XXxIqI— Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) April 5, 2021
Congratulation’s to @AdiaBarnes and the entire @ArizonaWBB team for their historic run at this year’s NCAA tournament.— Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) April 5, 2021
Tucson could not be more proud of you!
McDonald’s face says it all - a tough loss, but we’re so proud of our Arizona Wildcats! #wildcats #Arizona @ncaawbb #MarchMadness #ncaachampionship @KOLDNews @ArizonaWBB @marchmadness #AariMcDonald https://t.co/mVplEOgiqz pic.twitter.com/RvuIKrbFRV— Brooke Wagner (@BrookeWagnerTV) April 5, 2021
This team. So much fight. Never backed down.— Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) April 5, 2021
History has been made! Words cannot explain how proud we are to be Wildcats! Congratulations @ArizonaWBB. 🐻⬇️⛹️♀️🏀 pic.twitter.com/DHrsxnBj04— University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) April 5, 2021
A magical run. Thank you to EVERYONE who stood with us. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NgNAv5X3bw— Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) April 5, 2021
We love these Wildcats! #Tucson is so proud of you #BearDown https://t.co/B5leZ51i6T— Tucson Airport (@TucsonAirport) April 5, 2021
Tough loss but a hard fight. Great season @ArizonaWBB . Proud to be a Wildcat!— Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) April 5, 2021
❤️🏀Thank you @ArizonaWBB for an incredible season. Final score in the national championship game: Stanford 54 Arizona 53 #BearDown— whatsuptucson (@whatsuptucson) April 5, 2021
so so so proud of our Wildcats @ArizonaWBB - what heart— Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) April 5, 2021
Fantastic fight by the @ArizonaWBB today. If you told me Arizona went 6-22 from three and shot 28% overall, I thought Stanford would have won by 20+ points.— Ari Koslow (@koslow_ari) April 5, 2021
Great fight by the No. 3 seed Arizona Wildcats this game and this whole tournament! #BearDown
.@AariMcdonald will end her Arizona career with double-figure scoring in all of her 93 games with the Wildcats.— Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) April 4, 2021
She has 10 points with 5:26 left 3Q.
To score in double-figures in a three-year span is unbelievable to say the least.
Legendary.
You’ve made Arizona insanely proud.— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 5, 2021
Congratulations on an incredible run, @ArizonaWBB! 👏#AllAZ x #BearDown
Tough loss but a hell of a game and a hell of a season. Don’t have a reason to hang your head. @ArizonaWBB— Brandon Ashley (@_Bash21) April 5, 2021
As an @uarizona alum I couldn’t be more proud of our @ArizonaWBB program. @AdiaBarnes has helped elevate the program to heights never thought possible. Thank you @AariMcdonald for your effort and grace. Can’t wait to see #2 in the rafters of Mckale!!!!— Jack Murphy (@UofAcoachmurphy) April 5, 2021
Relentless. Competition. Still #1 in our hearts @ArizonaWBB ❤️ https://t.co/iG9Tw5hsrI— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 5, 2021
THANK YOU @ArizonaWBB for a fantastic season! #WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/5W5AnMsNvo— NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) April 5, 2021
