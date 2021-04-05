Arizona extends income tax filling deadline to May 17, matching federal date

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona has extended the deadline for residents to file their individual income taxes.
Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday, April 5, signed legislation to move the date from April 15 to May 17.
The deadline for filing federal income taxes has also been moved to May 17.
“Our economy is on the rise and jobs are growing, but Arizonans throughout the state have still felt the economic impact of the pandemic,” Ducey said. “This extension aligns with the new federal deadline, giving Arizonans more time to file their state income taxes and helping them to avoid penalties.
The bill also gives taxpayers more time to donate to certain charitable organizations, including foster care organizations, public schools and school tuition organizations, for purposes of claiming their tax credits.
Tuesday is Arizona Gives Day and a list of the southern Arizona groups that need your help can be found HERE.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.