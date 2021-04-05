AZDHS launches new COVID-19 vaccination site at Scottsdale’s WestWorld

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A sixth state-run COVID-19 vaccination site is opening at the end of April.
Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services made the announcement on Monday. The site serving the North Valley area will open at WestWorld, the Scottsdale exhibition center, on Thursday, April 22.
“With its freeway access, proximity to tribal communities, and extensive indoor facilities, WestWorld is an ideal location for expanding the footprint of state-run vaccination sites in the region,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ.
ADHS, Cigna, and Scottsdale have partnered to open the indoor site that will offer 3,000-4,000 appointments per day and will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials say it has the capacity to offer 10,000 appointments a day.
“I encourage all Arizonans to schedule an appointment and get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Gov. Ducey said. “The vaccine is safe, effective, and free of charge.”
Other partners in the WestWorld site are the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, and the City of Scottsdale, which is providing the facility for use as a vaccination site through June 30.
At 11 a.m. every Friday, ADHS makes appointments available at state-run sites of the following week. Registration for these and many other sites is available at podvaccine.azdhs.gov or by calling 844-542-8201 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m, 7 days a week. Both resources offer assistance in English and Spanish.
