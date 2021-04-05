Boys & Girls Club of Tucson celebrates ‘Youth of the Year’ awards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson has been celebrating youth leaders every year through its annual “Youth of the Year” awards.
KOLD News 13 will televise this year’s awards celebration at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10. The show can also be viewed on www.kold.com/live and streaming on the KOLD Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV apps.
Youth of the Year has become Tucson’s premier leadership and recognition program for teen club members.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson program and its supporters have made a real impact on developing great futures for young people. Through an application and interview process, Youth of the Year candidates are selected by a local panel of esteemed judges based on leadership qualities, service to the community, academic achievement, letters of recommendation, obstacles overcome, written essays and public speaking. Two youth from each of the six clubhouses will be selected as honorees.
The televised event will be hosted by Edmund Marquez and will feature esteemed local guest speakers and showcase the extraordinary achievements of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson.
Viewers of the program will see the remarkable young leaders who got recognized for outstanding leadership and witness their journey to become Tucson’s ‘Youth of the Year.”
For more information about the Youth of Awards ceremony, visit bgctucson.org.
