Car that plunged off California cliff drove through lot

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (AP) - Investigators say dozens of people at a popular Northern California coastal overlook watched as an SUV drove through a large parking lot without braking and then plunged off a cliff.
The two women inside the vehicle died Saturday, April 3.
The California Highway Patrol said Monday that the cause of the crash at a scenic Pacific Ocean overlook near Bodega Bay is under investigation.
The women were found dead after rescuers reached the vehicle, which landed on its roof on the rocks about 70 feet below.
The Mercury News said the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office identified the women as Elizabeth Correia, 41, of Dublin, California, and her mother, Maria Teixeira, 64, of Dublin, California. Both died in the crash, the sheriff’s office confirmed. Read the full article HERE.
Authorities are still trying to determine if the crash was accidental or intentional.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)